Burnley FC Innovation Hub launches to help the next generation of sports tech start-ups

Burnley Football Club has launched the Burnley FC Innovation Hub – a new accelerator programme created to help the next generation of sports tech start-ups turn bold ideas into real-world impact.

The Innovation Hub offers early-stage companies the opportunity to pilot their products within Burnley FC’s elite Premier League environment.

Over a six-month period, selected start-ups will work directly with club staff to test their solutions in live settings, gain structured feedback, and generate the traction needed to take their businesses to the next level.

Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace said: “We’re incredibly excited by the potential of the Innovation Hub. Innovation is at the forefront of what we do here at Burnley.

“We’re a forever forward-thinking club, with a passion for unlocking opportunities and driving growth. The Premier League is synonymous with excellence and upon our return we’re determined to provide a platform for start-ups to flourish through hands-on pilots, giving the Ccub early access to cutting-edge solutions and potential partnership opportunities. We’re always striving to operate more sustainably and efficiently, whilst finding new ways to engage with supporters and the wider public, and the Innovation Hub will make a major contribution to this work.”

This programme reflects the board's long-term commitment to making Burnley FC a driving force at the forefront of football innovation and performance – both on and off the pitch. It also builds on the club’s growing track record of successful tech pilots, including work with MUD Analytics, AI Scout, and Rezzil.

Applications are now open for the Innovation Hub’s inaugural cohort, with a focus on two core areas:

Football Performance – including scouting, athlete management, training and coaching, performance analysis, medical, and nutrition.

Fan Experience – including fan journey management, smart stadium, retail and social commerce, and media and marketing.

The programme will select 2–3 start-ups to participate in the six-month pilot beginning in December 2025.

Applications close on October 31st 2025.