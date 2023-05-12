‘NYC to Burnley’ is a brand new game that was built from scratch in just 24 hours using artificial intelligence, including ChatGPT.

The free game, which works on mobile and browser, was built by +24 to promote the retired Arizona Cardinals star becoming a stakeholder in Burnley FC.

The JJ Watt 'NYC to Turf Moor' computer game is raising money for Pendleside Hospice

Despite only being released on Monday, the game has already seen hundreds of players take on the challenge of driving JJ, his wife Kealia, and their baby boy Koa, to the Turf.

The game, which can be played at www.nyctoburnley.co.uk, was masterminded by Dave Walker and his team at +24, who used five different AI programmes to take on as many development tasks as possible, in just one day.

Managing director Dave said: “It’s a bit of a quirky game, but that’s what we wanted to celebrate JJ becoming one of the stakeholders at Burnley.

“We have been exploring AI as a business for a while, and are interested in how we can pass on our skills to clients.

+24 managing director Dave Walker

“On Thursday morning I sat the team down and told them they had a day to come up with a game using AI.

“This is an incredible occasion, not just at Turf Moor but for the wider town, and we wanted to have a little fun with it.”

For every 1,000 attempts, +24 will donate £1 to Pendleside Hospice.

Dave added: “I would say upwards of 80% of the game was made with AI.

“This technology is phenomenal, and it’s only going to get better, so companies need to embrace it, otherwise they’ll fall foul of business potholes."

JJ is one of the most successful American football players of all time, having been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, as well as receiving the coveted Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year award.