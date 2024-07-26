Lancashire lorry driver wins £26k car in BOTB’s Instant Wins Competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
HGV driver Andrew Mayor from Burnley has scooped a stylish Volvo XC40 in BOTB’s Instant Wins Competition and has described his big win as life-changing.
The 46-year-old, who had been on a night out when he entered the competition says the win has come at the perfect time for him as he has been recovering from surgery over the last few months and is looking to start his own business.
Speaking to BOTB presenter, Christian Williams, father of five Andrew said: “I was dazed and confused when I found out and was on cloud nine for a while.
“I had been out drinking when I played the game. Something like this doesn’t happen to someone like me, and it’s life-changing.”
Currently recovering from his surgery, Andrew plans to invest his big win into his new car valeting business.
Andrew said: “This win has come at such a good time and has really boosted my prospects for the future.
“I snapped a tendon in my shoulder and have had recovery surgery, so haven’t been able to work. I’ve been pulling my hair out over the last few months.
“I don’t want to go back to HGV driving and have been looking at a few things, including detailing.
“I would like to take the car, use it for a bit, and then sell it and use the profits to start a valeting business.
“I’ve got five kids and have not seen any of them grow up due to work commitments, so I’m looking forward to spending more time at home rather than being away for five nights of the week.”
Christian said: “It sounds like Andrew has been having a tough time recently after injuring his shoulder, so I couldn’t be happier for him that he’s won this fantastic prize.
“With plans to invest in a new business, it’s going to make a huge difference to his life and we wish him well in his new venture.”
Leading car giveaway company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.
It also offers people the chance to win money online every week in its Instant Wins Competition.
Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £69m-worth of cars so far.
To see Andrew’s reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, head over to BOTB.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.