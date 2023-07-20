This was part of a wider initiative led by Islamic Relief UK involving partners across the country to deliver food packs, Qurbani meat, and Eid gifts to coincide with the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.

The packs were prepared and distributed by Burnley FC in the Community to help families struggling to feed themselves.

The increasing cost of living is pushing people into poverty and Burnley has seen a stark rise in families needing financial assistance and help with food.

Islamic Relief UK partnered with Burnley FC in the Community and distributed 500 essential food packs to families living in Burnley who had been hit hard by the cost of living crisis

Many have been hit hard by the crisis, including, low-income families, those suffering from domestic abuse, the homeless, asylum seekers, and refugees who were already struggling to feed themselves, and many prioritising eating or heating as they struggle to pay their bills.

Michael Colquhoun, director of Community Projects at Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We are once again delighted to be working with Islamic Relief UK for this initiative.

“We are still in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and many families will benefit from this incredible support.”

Tufail Hussain, director of Islamic Relief UK, said: “After the blessed days of the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Adha, we are proud to have worked with Burnley FC in the Community, who distributed food packs and Qurbani meat to families struggling to feed themselves.