News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Islamic Relief UK and Burnley FC in the Community distribute food parcels to local families hit by cost of living crisis

The Islamic Relief UK charity teamed up with Burnley FC in the Community and distributed 500 essential food packs to families living in Burnley who have been hit hard by the cost of living crisis.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST

This was part of a wider initiative led by Islamic Relief UK involving partners across the country to deliver food packs, Qurbani meat, and Eid gifts to coincide with the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha.

The packs were prepared and distributed by Burnley FC in the Community to help families struggling to feed themselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The increasing cost of living is pushing people into poverty and Burnley has seen a stark rise in families needing financial assistance and help with food.

Islamic Relief UK partnered with Burnley FC in the Community and distributed 500 essential food packs to families living in Burnley who had been hit hard by the cost of living crisisIslamic Relief UK partnered with Burnley FC in the Community and distributed 500 essential food packs to families living in Burnley who had been hit hard by the cost of living crisis
Islamic Relief UK partnered with Burnley FC in the Community and distributed 500 essential food packs to families living in Burnley who had been hit hard by the cost of living crisis
Most Popular

Many have been hit hard by the crisis, including, low-income families, those suffering from domestic abuse, the homeless, asylum seekers, and refugees who were already struggling to feed themselves, and many prioritising eating or heating as they struggle to pay their bills.

Read More
Turkish Consul General Seyfi Onur Sayin visits Lancashire Fire and Rescue Servic...

Michael Colquhoun, director of Community Projects at Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We are once again delighted to be working with Islamic Relief UK for this initiative.

“We are still in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and many families will benefit from this incredible support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tufail Hussain, director of Islamic Relief UK, said: “After the blessed days of the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Adha, we are proud to have worked with Burnley FC in the Community, who distributed food packs and Qurbani meat to families struggling to feed themselves.

“The cost-of-living crisis is continuing to wreak havoc on families as many go hungry and are unable to pay their bills. This should simply not be the case.”

Related topics:Burnley FCBurnleyCommunity