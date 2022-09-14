Now in its 16th year, lots of visitors are expected to flock to the ballroom in Padiham Town Hall for the exhibition on Saturday and Sunday ( September 24th and 25th)

Visitors will enjoy a real walk down memory lane as they take in over 150 years of photographs and memorabilia, in particular, the annual Whit Walks, a trip back in history along Mare Park Road and the life of the well-known town’s photographer Edgar Bradshaw.

This is one of the photos that will be on display at the Padiham Archives exhibition of organiser Ann Clark receiving Maundy Money from Her Majesty the Queen at Blackburn Cathedral in 2013.

There will also be a display of the ever-popular school photographs. The exhibition will run from 10am to 4pm each day. Admission is £2 and children are free.All the proceeds will be donated to the Padiham Archive Group Fund. Visitors will also have the opportunity to enter the Archives Museum, also on the ground floor of the building.

For information on visiting the Archives Museum at other times ring 01282 771694 or 07977793963 or email [email protected]