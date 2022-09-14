Padiham man needs to raise 'bail' money in support of Derian House
A Padiham man has found himself in “jail” at work for constantly breaking chairs – and needs to raise some cash for charity to guarantee his release.
Robert Taylor (50) the new head of audio visual at Altham company Media Village has got himself in a bit of bother, and must now raise a minimum of £999 for Chorley-based children’s hospice Derian House.
"Bail me Out” is a fund-raising idea dreamt up by Derian House aimed at chief executives and managing directors of companies to help them raise money.
Robert said: “I can’t believe they’ve done this to me, what is the world coming to when a chap can’t break a couple of flimsy office chairs with his admittedly a little heavy behind without his colleagues throwing him to the wolves?”
To support Robert please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/prisoner-robert.
Derian House provide respite and end-of-life care to more than 450 children and young people across the North West.