Robert Taylor (50) the new head of audio visual at Altham company Media Village has got himself in a bit of bother, and must now raise a minimum of £999 for Chorley-based children’s hospice Derian House.

"Bail me Out” is a fund-raising idea dreamt up by Derian House aimed at chief executives and managing directors of companies to help them raise money.

Robert said: “I can’t believe they’ve done this to me, what is the world coming to when a chap can’t break a couple of flimsy office chairs with his admittedly a little heavy behind without his colleagues throwing him to the wolves?”

Robert Taylor is raising money for Derian House

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To support Robert please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/prisoner-robert.