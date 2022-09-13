Future remains unclear over 'decaying' former Colne pub and carvery Langroyd Hall
The future of former Colne pub and carvery Langroyd Hall remains unclear, more than two years after plans were submitted to redevelop the historic building.
The once-popular dining destination with a proud history has endured a more chequered time of it in the last few years.
Plans were submitted to Pendle Council in December, 2019, to create four units housing 33 "extra care" apartments with cafe, gymnasium, hairdressers, and associated car parking.
Neighbouring residents expressed grave concerns over the plans which would have involving demolishing part of the building.
To compound the hall’s woes, owners Leicester based EH Capital 1 Ltd pleaded guilty at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on November 21st, 2019, for unlawfully removing roof slates and a stone lantern finial in April.
Now, neighbours are concerned that trees on the site are causing problems.
One told Leader Times: “Rumours are rife that the hall could be redeveloped as apartments. A willow tree has grown so big it is causing problems for a nearby wall.”
The hall has also been the victim of an arson attack in 2020, prompting local councillors to call for more security for the listed building and site.
Speaking at the time regarding the arson, Colne Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price said: “My colleagues and myself have asked Pendle Borough Council whether we can insist the owners provide on-site security until the restoration of Langroyd Hall is complete. We do not want to be ruing the day that action could have been taken to protect this landmark building.”