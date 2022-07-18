All the family are welcome to attend and talk to firefighters and see some of the skills and equipment they have to offer.

With stalls and the opportunity to see crews in action with demonstrations of road traffic collision and rope rescue drills, a raffle is also being for the Firefighters Charity and Pendleside Hospice.

Burnley Fire Station will hold an open day on Saturday, July 30th