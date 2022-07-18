All the family are welcome to attend and talk to firefighters and see some of the skills and equipment they have to offer.
Read More
Read MoreBurnley students' eye catching posters aim to make people think about steps they...
With stalls and the opportunity to see crews in action with demonstrations of road traffic collision and rope rescue drills, a raffle is also being for the Firefighters Charity and Pendleside Hospice.
There are plenty of prizes up for grabs including a 32 inch TV. The event runs from 10am to 4pm.