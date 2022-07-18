Invitation to see crews in action and support two good causes at Burnley Fire Station open day

Burnley Fire Station is holding an open day on Saturday, July 30th.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 18th July 2022, 3:49 pm

All the family are welcome to attend and talk to firefighters and see some of the skills and equipment they have to offer.

With stalls and the opportunity to see crews in action with demonstrations of road traffic collision and rope rescue drills, a raffle is also being for the Firefighters Charity and Pendleside Hospice.

Burnley Fire Station will hold an open day on Saturday, July 30th

There are plenty of prizes up for grabs including a 32 inch TV. The event runs from 10am to 4pm.

