Burnley students' eye catching posters aim to make people think about steps they can take to save the planet

Thought provoking posters, designed by pupils from four schools in Burnley, formed an eye catching display at Rosegrove railway station.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 18th July 2022, 3:19 pm

The posters focused on the theme of sustainable travel, and ways to save the planet, and were created as part of an Art on the Move project Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch became involved in with Community Rail Lancashire and Connect East Lancashire.

Students from Rosegrove Infant, Lowerhouse Juniors, St Augustines RC and Cherry Fold primary schools designed the posters and the artwork was given a special launch event with over 40 children and teachers attending.

Some of the pupils who designed posters on sustainable travel which went on display at Rosegrove railway station in Burnley

And every school was presented with a special trophy for their efforts presented by local councillor Lorraine Mehanna.

Amanda Jenkinson, who is Project Officer for Planning and Environment Lancashire County Council thanked the neighbourhood watch volunteers for their hard work saying: “The organisationput into this project is amazing so please extend my thanks to all involved.

"The artwork looks absolutely fantastic and the children have done a wonderful job.”

Some of the pupls and their teachers and Coun. Lorraine Mehanna at the Art on the Move display at Rosegrove railway station in Burnley to promote sustainable travel.
