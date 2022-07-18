The charity, which exists to give adults with learning needs the opportunity to develop, socialise and explore their ideas and goals through a wide variety of educational, social and practical activities, is not standing still either and has a raft of fund raising events on the calendar.

Members are staging their annual duck race in August and an Elvis tribute night is already a sell out. In November the group will host a fire walk event and in December the Christmas Sparkle ball takes place in a converted church in Bacup.

Members of Burnley's Team Rise took part in the Manchester Colour Run to raise £4,600 for the group that supports disadvantaged adults

All the cash raised is ploughed back into the group towards activities and outings.

Last year the group earned a coveted award for the resilience shown throughout the pandemic. It was presented with a Mayor s Medal for staying strong and connected during the pandemic despite the group having to close for over six months.