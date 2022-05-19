A spokesman for the Salford Diocese confirmed the incident is being investigated. The video was initially shared on TikTok before being shared on other social media platforms and it has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.

A statement released by the diocese also stated that the male teacher at Blessed Trinity RC College, where the incident was filmed by another student, has not been suspended.

An investigation is underway at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College after a video, showing a teacher appearing to shout at a male student, calling him a 'scumbag,' and ordering him to leave the classroom, was shared on social media.

The spokesman said: “We can confirm that there was an incident last week in school involving a member of staff and a pupil and that footage relating to this incident has appeared on social media.

"Parents and guardians can be assured that all incidents relating to the safety of our staff and pupils are taken seriously. This incident is still being investigated and it would therefore be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time.”