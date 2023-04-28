Mason Brewer, who works at Nelson and Colne College, has signed up to take part in a trek to the K2 mountain base camp bordering Pakistan and China in 2025. It is the second tallest mountain in the world and Mason will be hiking over 100km and climbing 16,000+ft over 14 days.

Training and fundraising for the challenge has already started and Mason is aiming to raise £5,000 for Human Appeal and specifically a project for 1,000 people in Tharparkar a desert village in rural Pakistan. Donations will help build an advanced solar-powered water well that pumps 10,000 gallons of water every 45 minutes. The project will also provide water lines extended to the doorstep of each villagers home, solar powered lights throughout the village, purpose built toilet facilities, agricultural tools and climate smart seeds. Farming training and support will also be given to grow vegetables.