Intrepid PE teacher from Nelson and Colne College to trek to base camp of K2 to raise money for vital facilities for remote Pakistan village

An intrepid PE teacher is preparing to take on the challenge of a lifetime.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST

Mason Brewer, who works at Nelson and Colne College, has signed up to take part in a trek to the K2 mountain base camp bordering Pakistan and China in 2025. It is the second tallest mountain in the world and Mason will be hiking over 100km and climbing 16,000+ft over 14 days.

Air ambulance lands on Burnley town centre roundabout this afternoon as emergenc...
Training and fundraising for the challenge has already started and Mason is aiming to raise £5,000 for Human Appeal and specifically a project for 1,000 people in Tharparkar a desert village in rural Pakistan. Donations will help build an advanced solar-powered water well that pumps 10,000 gallons of water every 45 minutes. The project will also provide water lines extended to the doorstep of each villagers home, solar powered lights throughout the village, purpose built toilet facilities, agricultural tools and climate smart seeds. Farming training and support will also be given to grow vegetables.

Mason Brewer, who works at Nelson and Colne College, has signed up to take part in a trek to the K2 mountain base camp bordering Pakistan and China in 2025. He is pictured here hiking the Old Man of Coniston as part of his trainingMason Brewer, who works at Nelson and Colne College, has signed up to take part in a trek to the K2 mountain base camp bordering Pakistan and China in 2025. He is pictured here hiking the Old Man of Coniston as part of his training
