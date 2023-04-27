Air ambulance lands on Burnley town centre roundabout this afternoon as emergency services deal with incident
The North West Air Ambulance landed on the roundabout at the bottom of Centenary Way in Burnley this afternoon in response to an incident.
Traffic was heavily disrupted as emergency services attended the scene close to St Peter’s Centre in Church Street.
A spokesman for the North West Air Ambulance charity said: “We can confirm that the North West Air Ambulance Charity was called to an incident in the Burnley area and H72 attended.
"Unfortunately, that’s the only information we have at this time.”
Several large trees have recently been removed from the roundabout in preparation for major work to begin on the ‘town to turf’ project.