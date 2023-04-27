News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
58 minutes ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
1 hour ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
4 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
4 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
7 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Air ambulance lands on Burnley town centre roundabout this afternoon as emergency services deal with incident

The North West Air Ambulance landed on the roundabout at the bottom of Centenary Way in Burnley this afternoon in response to an incident.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST

Traffic was heavily disrupted as emergency services attended the scene close to St Peter’s Centre in Church Street.

A spokesman for the North West Air Ambulance charity said: “We can confirm that the North West Air Ambulance Charity was called to an incident in the Burnley area and H72 attended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, that’s the only information we have at this time.”

The North West Air Ambulance landed on a roundabout in Burnley town centre this afternoon in response to an incident. This photo was taken by Mick RoyalThe North West Air Ambulance landed on a roundabout in Burnley town centre this afternoon in response to an incident. This photo was taken by Mick Royal
The North West Air Ambulance landed on a roundabout in Burnley town centre this afternoon in response to an incident. This photo was taken by Mick Royal
Most Popular

Several large trees have recently been removed from the roundabout in preparation for major work to begin on the ‘town to turf’ project.

The North West Air Ambulance landed on a roundabout in Burnley town centre this afternoon in response to an incidentThe North West Air Ambulance landed on a roundabout in Burnley town centre this afternoon in response to an incident
The North West Air Ambulance landed on a roundabout in Burnley town centre this afternoon in response to an incident
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The North West Air Ambulance landed on a roundabout in Burnley town centre this afternoon in response to an incidentThe North West Air Ambulance landed on a roundabout in Burnley town centre this afternoon in response to an incident
The North West Air Ambulance landed on a roundabout in Burnley town centre this afternoon in response to an incident
Related topics:BurnleyTraffic