Traffic was heavily disrupted as emergency services attended the scene close to St Peter’s Centre in Church Street.

A spokesman for the North West Air Ambulance charity said: “We can confirm that the North West Air Ambulance Charity was called to an incident in the Burnley area and H72 attended.

"Unfortunately, that’s the only information we have at this time.”

The North West Air Ambulance landed on a roundabout in Burnley town centre this afternoon in response to an incident. This photo was taken by Mick Royal

Several large trees have recently been removed from the roundabout in preparation for major work to begin on the ‘town to turf’ project.

