Schools from Burnley took part in an interfaith football tournament

The activities, organised by Building Bridges in Burnley, started with an Interfaith Football Tournament held at the Leisure Box in Brierfield.

Children from Barden Primary, St John’s Cliviger CE Primary and Daneshouse Football Club took part and following it up by watching Burnley at Turf Moor. Free tickets were provided by Burnley FC in the Community for players and parents.

Burnley Council leader and chairman of Building Bridges in Burnley, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, said: “Interfaith Week is a wonderful opportunity for people of all faiths to come together and learn about one another. It culminates in activities that tackle stereotypes, promote dialogue and bust myths. Burnley always leads the way and it is a way for BBB to promote our activities and encourage others to become involved all year round.

The young footballers at the Leisure Box

“The annual fund-raising dinner was held at the Aroma restaurant with over 90 people attending. There were speeches from the Rt Rev. Philip North the Bishop of Burnley and Dr Yasara Naheed. All funds raised go towards organising activities for young people.”

The organisation also held an interfaith panel at the Faith Centre on Barden Lane to discuss the role of faith in the cost of living crisis. Speakers included David Cleasby (Bahai Faith) Pete Lumsden (Methodist) and Ghulaam Mustafa (Muslim).

Other activities include assemblies and visits to schools including a cultural day at Blessed Trinity RC College.

