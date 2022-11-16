Developers B&E Boys were delighted to welcome the family of the late player and manager to the new residential development off Brownside Road.

The homes will be situated on “Millers Green”, aptly named in Brian’s honour given his connection with the village of Worsthorne.

Brian lived in the village for over 40 years, a large proportion of that time in the house directly next door to the setting of the new namesake housing scheme. He also married his wife at the church located in the centre of the village.

The family of late Burnley Football Club legend Brian Miller at Millers Green in Worsthorne

Burnley FC was the only league club Brian played for, as well as managed on two separate occasions spanning over seven years at the helm.

He was in charge of the team for the infamous ‘Orient Game’ back in 1987 and one year later for a trip to Wembley in the Sherpa Van Trophy final. Brian’s son in law Derek Scott, who also played for Burnley Football Club, was invited to formally unveil the new street sign, along with Brian’s son, David Miller (also a former Burnley player) and Brian’s daughter Gillian Scott, the wife of Derek.

The timing couldn’t have been better as the first properties are now ready for occupation, and the developers have begun to welcome the new residents onto the street.

The family of the late Clarets legend Brian Miller attended the opening of Millers Green in Worsthorne