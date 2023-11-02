An amazing little girl – the main name in showing miniature horses at prestigious shows around the country – inspired her peers at a charity event for local equine charity HAPPA (Horse and Ponies Protection Association).

Eleven-year-old Tilly Norris, the only child in the country to have showed horses at the Royal International Show, led her American miniature horse Echo on an agility course at HAPPA’s farm in Briercliffe.

Tilly, who leads the horses with mum Vicky at top shows around the country, has made something of a name for herself in the show world and now has more than 13,000 followers on Instagram.

Proud Vicky, whose family and their eight miniature horses live on a farm on the border of Burnley and Pendle, said: “Tilly is sponsored by the toy company Crafty Ponies and we organised a fancy dress day to dress up the children’s crafty ponies as their favourite film character.

Tilly Norris, her American miniature horse Echo, dressed as Barbie, and young friends at HAPPA in Burnley

“Tilly then did an agility course with her horse Echo who we dressed as Barbie.

“The event was a brilliant success and raised vital funds for this amazing horse charity to continue their work to rescue horses and ponies from severe neglect.”

Tilly, who attends St Mary’s Primary School at Newchurch-in-Pendle, promotes Crafty Ponies’ products on her Instagram page, which are sold at HAPPA’s shop.

Vicky added: “Tilly started out riding but prefers leading the horses now. She has appeared in lots of shows with me across the country and is the youngest to ever do so.