A determined Burnley man is proving an inspiration to his colleagues who have joined him in his attempt to cycle 600 miles for charity.

As revealed in the Burnley Express in June, Salvatore Leone is hoping to cycle 600 miles in 60 days to raise money for two charities close to his heart.

The 35-year-old is raising money for Mind and Prostate Cancer UK after shedding more than four stones in weight since January. The dad-of-two, married to wife Helen, revealed he had been inspired by his young daughters and dad Giovanni, who has successfully fought prostate cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now his colleagues in Hull have joined him on the epic cycle, which includes alternating between street cycling, commuting, and utilising a stationary bike.

Salvatore Leone is cycling 600 miles for Mind and Prostate Cancer UK

Salvatore, who works as a team leader in financial services, said: “I currently have 18 days left with 182 miles to go. My work colleagues have been inspired by my challenge and have set their own company wide fundraiser.

“Ten of our offices are involved in it all. As a group, we're trying to cover the distance of Land's End to John O'Groats (975 miles) in seven hours today (Monday).

“We're hoping that this will give us a big donation boost to add to my total for Prostate Cancer UK and MIND. One site is also fundraising for Chestnut Tree House.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January Salvatore decided to change his lifestyle and focus on losing weight and trying to become healthier and more active. He said his main inspiration was his two daughters (aged 3 and 1) as he wanted to live longer for them.

He added: “Because of the problems that my dad developed, I’m at higher risk now for prostate cancer, diabetes and heart problems. Since January I have managed to lose just over four stone. I still have a long way to go until my final target but I'm determined to get there.

“It's been 20 years since I last rode a bike. I wanted to set myself a big challenge and also try to raise some money for charity in the meantime.”