Salvatore Leone (35) is raising money for Mind and Prostate Cancer UK by cycling 300 miles in July and August, after shedding more than four stones in weight since January.

The dad-of-two, married to wife Helen, revealed he had been inspired by his young daughters and dad Giovanni, who has successfully fought prostate cancer.

A determined Salvatore explained: “A few years ago, my dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He underwent radiotherapy and luckily it worked and his cancer levels dropped.

Salvatore Leone, who has shed four stone since January, is planning to cycle 600 miles in 60 days for charities MIND and Prostate Cancer UK

“However, due to the medication he had to take after treatment, he ended up developing diabetes. Then, last year he had a heart attack and it was a real eye-openers for me and my family.

“I'd developed a bit of an unhealthy lifestyle in the last few years and then a few years ago I started an office based job and wasn't as active as I used to be. Because of this, I gained quite a bit of weight.

“In January this year I decided to change my lifestyle and focus on losing weight and trying to become healthier and more active. My main inspiration has been my two daughters (aged 3 and 1) as I want to live longer for them.

“Also, because of the problems that my dad developed, I'm at higher risk now for prostate cancer, diabetes and heart problems. Since January I have managed to lose just over four stone. I still have a long way to go until my final target but I'm determined to get there.

“I've just signed up for the cycle to work scheme through my work and will start commuting by bike next week.”

Salvatore, who works as a team leader in financial services, hopes he can hopes he can complete the challenge in 60 days by alternating between street cycling, commuting, and utilising a stationary bike.

“It's been 20 years since I last rode a bike. I wanted to set myself a big challenge and also try to raise some money for charity in the meantime,” he added.

“I saw that one of the charities that we work closely with at my work (MIND) are running a virtual fundraiser with a challenge to cycle 300 miles in July. I've just signed up for that and have set up a JustGiving page.

“Prostate Cancer UK also has a similar event running in August, but the target is 100 miles. I've signed up for that too but will be aiming for at least 300 miles in August too!

“My total of 600 miles in two months will be done by a combination on cycling on the road/bike tracks and through the gym. I'm also trying to get a few other people at my work involved, so that we can try and raise a lot of money for two amazing causes that are both close to my heart.”