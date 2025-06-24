In photos: Prom night 2025 at Burnley's Unity College (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 17:09 BST
Prom night for year 11 students at Burnley’s Unity College coincided with the hottest day of the year last week.

Dressed up to the nines, the students gathered at the college in Towneley Holmes Road before heading off for a meal and celebration at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors. And here is a second collection of images of the students enjoying their special night.

If you want to see the first lot of pictures please click HERE.

