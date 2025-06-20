Dressed up to the nines, the students gathered at the college in Towneley Holmes Road before heading off for a meal and celebration at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors. And here are some cracking pics of the students celebrating their special night.
1. Unity College Prom 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Unity College Prom 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Unity College Prom 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Unity College Prom 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard