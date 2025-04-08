Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A husband and wife have clocked up an incredible 30 years working together for the same company.

Cleaning team members Luis Ornelas, who is a supervisor, and his wife Madalena, have been recognised for their service at Charter Walk shopping centre in Burnley. The couple were presented with gifts and cards to mark the milestone occasion.

Charter Walk manager Debbie Hernon said: “We would like to thank Luis and Madalena for their continuous hard work and long standing commitment and dedication.

“They are both a joy to work with and a massive part of our Charter Walk family.”