Husband and wife celebrate 30 years as part of cleaning team at Burnley's Charter Walk Shopping Centre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A husband and wife have clocked up an incredible 30 years working together for the same company.
Cleaning team members Luis Ornelas, who is a supervisor, and his wife Madalena, have been recognised for their service at Charter Walk shopping centre in Burnley. The couple were presented with gifts and cards to mark the milestone occasion.
Charter Walk manager Debbie Hernon said: “We would like to thank Luis and Madalena for their continuous hard work and long standing commitment and dedication.
“They are both a joy to work with and a massive part of our Charter Walk family.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.