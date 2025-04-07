Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Situated in the heart of Burnley town centre The Big Window pub is an institution in the town.

From its heyday as one of the ‘go to’ pubs on the circuit, it has evolved as a popular daytime watering hole. And a recent refurb has given the venue a new lease of life with an updated, modern look.

And a former storage space has been transformed into a horse racing area complete with seating, betting slips and three TVs. It’s already proving to be a hit with customers. The place is managed by Dylan Manning with his sister Shannon as assistant manager. And their mum, Vickie Sprigg, also works behind the bar. Dylan’s partner, who is also called Shannon, is also a member of the team but she will be stepping back soon as she is expecting the couple’s first baby in October.

The Big Window manager Dylan Manning with his grandad Jimmy Rea and customer Andy Kearney in the horse racing snug

They run a tight ship and, aware that the pub sometimes has a reputation for being slightly volatile, any trouble is swiftly dealt with.

Dylan said: “Sports and karaoke are our most popular draws and, to be honest, the pub has never been as busy. Our customer base is wide ranging, from people who work shifts and those who work nights to workmen who want to come and enjoy a pint after a hard day’s work and we don’t mind if they come in wearing their work gear.

“At the weekend we get a lot of hen parties and other groups celebrating something special. As we open so early they can make a start with us and move on to other venues in the town that don’t open until later. That’s how we can complement the nightlife scene in Burnley.”

Dylan, who is 25, started working at The Big Window at the age of 16 as a glass collector before he moved on to become a call handler for the ambulance service. Shannon previously worked in retail.

The Big Window, Burnley.

The Big Window is owned by Amber Taverns and, when Dylan and Shannon (28) were offered the chance to run it, they didn’t hesitate.

Shannon said: “"The key to the success is the support we receive from Amber Taverns. They have supported us through everything. I love working here, we have a great team of staff and we have customers who have been coming through the doors for four decades so it’s a big part of their lives.”