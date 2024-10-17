Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 200 people came together in Burnley for the poignant unveiling of a sculpture highlighting baby loss.

The Tree of Life, created by Ruth Moilliet, was revealed at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre (LWNC) at Burnley General Hospital. The 4m sculpture is a stainless steel blossom tree adorned with more than 130 blue, lilac, and silver blossoms.

The unveiling marked the conclusion of Baby Loss Awareness Week with the Wave of Light ceremony, which honours the lives of babies lost too soon.

Ruth said: “The appreciation for the Tree of Life from the courageous families gathered around it was humbling to hear and see. To create work for such a project and setting is something I am proud and honoured to be part of.”

The ceremony featured heartfelt readings from bereaved parents, with babies' names read aloud by Nikki Galloway, Bereavement Midwife Lead, and Joanne Edwards, founder of baby loss charity, Friends of Serenity, who spearheaded the Tree of Life initiative. Families also gathered around the sculpture to see their child's name among the blossom leaves adorning it.

Trust Chaplain Joanne Macholc offered comforting prayers along with Jane Pemberton, Deputy Chief Nurse, Louise Bardon, Interim Assistant Director of Midwifery, and Kathryn Sansby, Quality and Safety Lead for Maternity and Neonatology, while Denise Gee, ELHT&Me Head of Charity, read a poem.

The Tree of Life garnered further attention as it was featured on BBC North West Tonight. Host Kay Crewdson, a fellow advocate who has experienced baby loss, shared the story of the Tree of Life and its significance with local families, including Simon Jordan, Lil Norbury, and Toby and Jacob Edwards.

Simon said: "This is a symbol of hope, a place to reflect. It is beautiful, although in reality, you wish the name wasn't on there. It is a safe space."

Friends of Serenity was founded by Joanne Edwards in 2013 following the loss of her first son, Luke. The charity, which began by raising £20,000 for a specialist bereavement suite, has subsequently contributed over £300,000 to various projects supporting bereaved families throughout East Lancashire.

Families wishing to have their baby's name engraved on a personalised leaf on the sculpture can do so through the Friends of Serenity website.