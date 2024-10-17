Crocheted pumpkins and sunflowers made by talented student at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College are a sell out
Chloe Smith learned to crochet when she was just 12, stunning her family with her skills when she made a bag, followed by a top.
She developed her skills and went on to make crocheted flowers, including stunning sunflowers and roses, and also Hallowe’en pumpkins.
And when Chloe’s proud mum, Franchesca, posted photos of them on social media she was inundated with requests from people wanting them.
“I have made around 70 or 80 pumpkins now, “ said Chloe. “The flowers I make are really popular too.”
A keen crafter since she was around five when she made loom bands, small colourful rubber bands that could be transformed into bracelets and beads, Chloe was taught how to knit by her grandmother. Frustrated at how long knitting took, Chloe, who would like to study textiles at college, asked her grandma to teach her how to crochet. She particularly likes crocheting sunflowers and when she held a stall at the Ightenhill Festival in the summer they sold out!
Chloe said: “I really enjoy seeing the finished product and it doesn’t take that long to make something. And you can do it anywhere too, I usually crochet when I am watching TV in the evening.”
A student at Blessed Trinity RC College, Chloe has been involved in crochet workshops where she has taught younger pupils, but her order book is now closed for the time being while she concentrates on her GCSEs.
