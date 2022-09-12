How Burnley Express readers can leave a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
An online book of condolence has been opened for readers to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Her Royal Highness passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne.
A state funeral for Her Majesty will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11am.
Readers can pay their respects by submitting a message for our online book of condolence here, which will be published in print and online: https://www.nationalworld.com/news/uk/online-book-condolence-queen-elizabeth-ii-your-message-3839230