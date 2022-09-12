15 photos of Burnley people attending historic Royal Proclamation reading
Civic dignitaries joined councillors and other leading figures in the borough for the reading of the Royal Proclamation in Burnley yesterday.
By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:09 am
The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley, was among mayors across the country who read out the official proclamation on behalf of the new King Charles 111 during a ceremony at the Peace Garden in Burnley.
Members of the public also attended the historic ceremony and they were invited to lay floral tributes in memory of the late Queen. These photos by Kev Furber capture the atmosphere of the day.
