Housebuilder whips up support for Whalley lunch club by making generous donation

Kate Fulwell, who coordinates Crossroads’ activities, said: “We started our lunch groups after the pandemic to try and provide a safe and comfortable meeting place to those who had been isolated, and help them return to life in the community. It’s been lovely to see new friendships and connections being made over good food.”Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North West, said: “As a leading developer, donating to organisations and charities in the areas in which we build is vital, and this Whalley lunch club is certainly deserving of the support.“The work that both the lunch club and Ribble Valley Crossroads Care carry out is of extreme importance, and we are more than happy to make a donation towards its consumables and resources so that the people of Whalley and the wider Lancashire area can benefit from the companionship.”Live Laugh Lunch meets on the last Friday of every month and is open to people over 50. To find out more, call 01200 422104 or visit https://www.crossroadscareribblevalley.co.uk/