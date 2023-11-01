A charity is on a mission to support isolated older people across the county over the colder months.

Age UK Lancashire’s More Than A Call Winter Appeal is asking people to donate £3 each to help it meet demand for support.

With last winter seeing a 50% surge in calls to the charity’s Information Helpline, it is hoping the appeal with help pay for an expected 2,000 more this time round.

Eileen, 82, contacted the helpline and was referred to the befriending service due to losing three close friends and her husband’s declining health.

She received advice and support with benefit claims, navigating the internet and being more aware of online scams.

“The support I have received from Age UK Lancashire has been incredible and I can’t thank them enough. The support and kindness myself and my husband have received since initially contacting them has really eased our worries and increased my own confidence. It opened the door to so much support, which I wasn’t even aware of.

“I know there will be so many older people that aren’t aware of the support from Age UK Lancashire and there are benefits out there."

Data from the 2021 census reveals one in 25 older people in parts of Lancashire live alone, and without central heating.

Teri Stephenson, CEO at Age UK Lancashire, said: “The demands on our Information Helpline during winter is increasing. We know the

challenges that older people face during the colder months and Age UK Lancashire are committed to being there for them.

"Sadly, stories like Eileen are very common and so it’s vital that we are at the end of the line when we’re needed to offer support and advice.

“The service is so vital to the work we do and supporting thousands of older people during the winter. With limited funding, we rely on the generosity of our supporters to donate and this year's More Than a Call appeal will fund the additional calls we receive during the winter.

“A £3 donation can change the life of a vulnerable older person.”