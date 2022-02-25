Revealed: The top 10 cheapest streets to live in Burnley
A property company has identified some of the cheapest streets to live in Burnley where house hunters could buy a home for around £28,000.
Gathering five years' worth of sold house price data across the BB10, BB11 and BB12 postcodes some of the cheapest residential streets in Burnley include Cameron Street, Violet Street and Plumbe Street.
A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the BB10, BB11 and BB12 postcodes.
Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Heights Lane, Fence (BB12) sold for £850,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £10,000 and under on Brunswick Street, Hornby Street and Lyndhurst Road."
In Cameron Street six properties sold for an average of £28,166 and in Violet Street five houses sold for an average of £28,518.
In Plumbe Street five properties sold for an average of £28,770. Other streets and the average sold house prices are: Rylands Street (£28,8205) Piccadilly Road (£28,94614) Cronkshaw Street (£31,1005) Hurtley Street (£31,2005) Whalley Street (£31,599) Howard Street (£31,7504) and Evelyn Street (£32,0003).
The data also shows that Burnley and its surrounding areas, including Higham Road, Hammond Drive and Cuckstool Lane, boasts some of the highest valued homes in the region.