In pictures: The top 10 most expensive streets to live in Burnley and surrounding area

Data collected over the past five years has shown that Burnley and its surrounding areas boasts some of the highest valued homes in the region.

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest priced homes are located across the BB10, BB11 and BB12 postcodes.

On Higham Road, Padiham (BB12), five properties sold for an average of £638,600. On Hammond Drive, Read (BB12), three properties sold for an average of £543,333. Cuckstool Lane, Fence (BB12) saw three properties sell for an average of £538,333.

