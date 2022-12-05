Having opened its doors in 2013, Ribble Valley foodbank provide support for local people and families who may be experiencing crisis or difficulties.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, designed to support national and local charities across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Ribble Valley Foodbank rely on the support of the community. Almost all of the food donated has come from the community through churches, schools, supermarkets and other businesses.

Ribble Valley Foodbank Manager Pete Simm preparing food parcels. Barratt Homes have made a Community Fund donation to Ribble Valley Food Bank at Trinity Methodist Church Community Hub, Clitheroe

Barratt Homes’ donation has been dedicated to providing families and children with three meals a day, in addition to helping the logistics and other administrative tasks of the foodbank operating behind the scenes.

Having recently partnered with two local green grocers from Clitheroe Market, the charity can now provide clients with fresh fruit and vegetables for either the value of £5 for individuals or £10 for families.

Ribble Valley Foodbank also provide essential consumables including, toiletries, baby food and nappies. With the help of volunteers, drivers can deliver parcels for those more vulnerable, with some agencies holding emergency food boxes in the area making them easier to access.

Pete Simm, Foodbank Manager at Ribble Valley Gateway Trust, said: “Our volunteers help in the warehouse foodbank as well as at the foodbank centre where they have a chat with clients, pack food parcels and prepare refreshments.

“Our goal is to transform the food bank centre into a space that is comfortable and friendly, where all our clients can feel welcome.

“I would like to express a huge thanks and appreciation to everyone at Barratt Homes for the very kind donation.”

Michaela Lancaster, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We were delighted to hear about the incredible work that Ribble Valley Foodbank does for its local community and its families, we were inspired by its commitment to providing people with the essential support.

“Our Community Fund scheme allows us to help organisations such as this in the areas close to our developments and it is vital that we work closely with local people to see how we can best help them.”