Collections scheduled for Monday, December 26th, including blue and burgundy bins and white sacks, will now take place on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24th).

All other collection days over the festive period will be unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue bin collections will take place the weeks beginning December 19th and 27th, and January 2nd.

Ribble Valley Council has set out its bin collection dates for Christmas

But there will be no green bin collections over the festive period and they will resume the week beginning January 9th.

Don’t forget Christmas wrap, cards and packaging can be recycled and put in your white sack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas trees should be chopped up and placed inside green bins, or if you are not on the green bin service tied up and left with burgundy bins or lilac sacks. They can also be taken to the household waste recycling centres in Clitheroe and Longridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And please think before you bin batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries, typically found in anything rechargeable, such as laptops and mobile phones; nickel-cadmium batteries found in remote controls and all other rechargeable batteries contain chemicals that can ignite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can be taken back to the shop or supermarket that you bought them from, or household waste disposal centres in Clitheroe and Longridge, where they will be stripped and recycled or disposed of as hazardous waste.

Common alkaline batteries are not hazardous and can be disposed of with household refuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, please put your bins out by 7-30am and park considerately, so that refuse collection wagons can access your street and manoeuvre safely.