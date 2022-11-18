Joy to the World, under the auspices of Clitheroe Christians in Partnership, will begin at 3pm on Sunday December 4th at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe.

The concert will feature Ribble Valley Choir and orchestra and will be celebrating Christmas with music, poems, dance and drama, including items for the audience. It will also be recalling important anniversaries and recent events.

The concert will end at about 4-15 pm when mince pies and hot drinks will be served. Joy to the World is free to attend and there will be a retiring collection for the Christian Aid Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The mayors of both the Ribble Valley and Clitheroe will be taking part.

Ribble Valley Choir

Steuart Kellington, who conducts Ribble Valley Choir and orchestra, said: “I look forward every year to conducting the choir again as we prepare for the Joy to the World concert. Joy to the World has evolved over the last twelve years and is a popular town event probably because of the variety of items we include.