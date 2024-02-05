Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) is celebrating the milestone with a raft of fun events and activities, including a Golden Anniversary Ball at The Fence Gate on Saturday, April 20th. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal and entertainment by Nathan Moore.

Sarah Arthur, the charity's Chief Executive Officer, said: “This year is such a significant milestone in HAPPA’s history. We want everyone to get involved in making sure HAPPA can be here for another 50 years and more, to give a second chance to neglected, abused and unwanted horses, ponies, and donkeys.”

The charity began life in London but struggled to meet the demand for its service, and moved to Greenbank Farm in Fence in 1974.

Lauren Fell, Equine Events and Activities Coordinator, with Rose at HAPPA, Briercliffe, Lancashire. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Pam Wood, a horsewoman and avid HAPPA supporter, offered her then-cattle farm in Briercliffe as the charity’s home, giving it a secure base to save horses, ponies and donkeys from cruelty and neglect.

As Sarah added: “HAPPA moved to Shores Hey Farm in 1984, which has been developed over the past 50 years into a state-of-the-art equestrian facility and visitor attraction, with support from the council and community.

“Having a secure and steady future was key to the charity coming to Burnley. Fifty years ago, Pam and local HAPPA supporters made this happen, and we want to recognise and celebrate just how much has been achieved. There are so many people who remember our time at Greenbank Farm, and those who have watched the charity grow at Shores Hey Farm.”