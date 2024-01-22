13 lovely old photos of horse charity HAPPA and some of its cute animals over the past 50 years after it moved to Greenbank Farm in Fence and Shores Hey Farm in Burnley
This animal charity in Burnley has changed the lives of so many horses and ponies over the past 50 years.
By Laura Longworth
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:55 GMT
HAPPA’s amazing work at Shores Hey Farm in Burnley includes saving the "Gisburn 16", a group of 16 racehorses found emaciated on a farm in Newsholme in 1997. Their owner was later jailed for animal cruelty.
The sanctuary was also home to Charlie, who made headlines as the "Biggest Shire Horse in Britain" in 1998.
Here are 13 lovely old photos of the charity over the past five decades, including some of its cute rescues:
To find out more about the animal sanctuary, visit www.happa.org.uk
