This animal charity in Burnley has changed the lives of so many horses and ponies over the past 50 years.

HAPPA’s amazing work at Shores Hey Farm in Burnley includes saving the "Gisburn 16", a group of 16 racehorses found emaciated on a farm in Newsholme in 1997. Their owner was later jailed for animal cruelty.

The sanctuary was also home to Charlie, who made headlines as the "Biggest Shire Horse in Britain" in 1998.

Here are 13 lovely old photos of the charity over the past five decades, including some of its cute rescues:

To find out more about the animal sanctuary, visit www.happa.org.uk

1 . Charlie at HAPPA Charlie, the "Biggest Shire Horse in Britain" resided at HAPPA in 1998. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . The "Gisburn 16" at HAPPA The "Gisburn 16", a group of 16 racehorses rescued by HAPPA and brought to Shores Hey Farm in Burnley in 1997. They were found emaciated on a farm in Newsholme, and their owner was later jailed for animal cruelty. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4 . HAPPA Equine Inspector A HAPPA Equine Inspector with a rescue at Shores Hey Farm in 1993. Photo: Submit Photo Sales