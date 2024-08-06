A Burnley girl who is mad about horses and ponies has had a best selling book published.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Hobby Horsing Around’ by Tilly Norris is a fun packed hobby horse themed activity, puzzle and colouring book. Hobby horsing is a sport that originated in Finland that is taking off around the world and the book, the first of its kind in the UK, is already a best seller on Amazon.

Almost every child has a hobby horse at some point in their childhood, from those made with a broom handle and a bit of cardboard to distinctive ones you can buy in shops or have made, it’s a fun and inclusive sport that children absolutely love. Tilly (11) has competed all over the country in hobby horse events and is the brand ambassador for the British Hobby Horse Competition Club set up by Joanna Rowe. She also has 25k followers on her Instagram page @tillysminiaturehorsetails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horse mad Burnley schoolgirl Tilly Norris (11) has had a book published on new sport hobby horsing that is taking UK by storm

Tilly shows her prize winning miniature horses, Echo and Saffy, that she keeps on the family farm which is in the Barden Lane area and on the border of Burnley and Pendle. In fact Tilly is one of only two children in the country to have qualified a miniature horse for the prestigious Royal International Show for the last two years. Tilly’s proud mum Vicky said: “Hobby horsing is a really fun sport. It is just like show jumping but on hobby horses. When you go to a competition and see how much the children enjoy competing and taking part it really is amazing. Tilly said without hobby horsing she wouldn’t have met her best friends for life Tabby and Rosie.

“And hobby horsing is affordable and accessible for all families. People can bring along their own hobby horses but you can also have them custom made to your own specifications.”

Anyone who would like to know more about the sport is asked to get in touch with Tilly’s Instagram page