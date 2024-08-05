..
This Is Manchester: 38 supersonic photos from Queen's Park music festival

By John Deehan
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 12:38 BST
Live music lovers enjoyed a day that will live forever as Queen's Park played host to This Is Manchester at the weekend.

Adored (The Stone Roses Tribute), The Oasis Experience, The Cortinas, and The Appy Mundays all performed at the festival, with Burnley singer Steven Gidley also taking to the stage after The Smiths Utd had to pull out at the last minute.

Organisers Madge Nawaz and Craig Kennedy said: "What a fantastic day. We'd like to say thank you to everyone that came down to support the event, the incredible bands, and the fantastic parks team, who keep our green spaces looking so beautiful.

"We want Burnley to become known as the place to be for live music events, and we can't wait to get started on the next one. Follow 'In The Park Events' on Facebook for all the latest news."

Here are a selection of photos from the day:

1. This Is Manchester Festival

. Photo: NA

2. This Is Manchester Festival

. Photo: Creative Talent Ltd

3. This Is Manchester Festival

. Photo: Creative Talent Ltd

4. This Is Manchester Festival

. Photo: NA

