Hundreds line Burnley street to pay their respects to one of the town's best known traders
This was the moving scene today as hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to one of Burnley's longest serving and most popular traders, who died earlier this month.
Applause could be heard as the horse drawn carriage bearing the coffin of Kathleen Lord processed along Coal Clough Lane, pausing for a minute outside Kathleen's Florists and greengrocers, the shops she ran for over 50 years.
Kathleen herself started the tradition of encouraging people to line her beloved Coal Clough Lane to pay their respects to tradespeople when they died.
Kathleen died at the age of 77 after a short battle with cancer.
Kathleen bought the business with her husband Mick. At the time it was a fruit and vegetable shop and they later bought the shop next door and started selling flowers.
Kathleen sold the florists in 2020 and the fruit and veg business last year. Kathleen's funeral was held at St Mary Magdalene's RC Church where she was a regular attender.