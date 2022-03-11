Applause could be heard as the horse drawn carriage bearing the coffin of Kathleen Lord processed along Coal Clough Lane, pausing for a minute outside Kathleen's Florists and greengrocers, the shops she ran for over 50 years.

Kathleen herself started the tradition of encouraging people to line her beloved Coal Clough Lane to pay their respects to tradespeople when they died.

Kathleen died at the age of 77 after a short battle with cancer.

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects at the funeral of well known Burnley florist Kathleen Lord

Kathleen bought the business with her husband Mick. At the time it was a fruit and vegetable shop and they later bought the shop next door and started selling flowers.