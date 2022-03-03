'She lived for the shop.' Husband of one of Burnley's longest serving and most popular traders pays moving tribute to his wife

Kathleen Lord, who ran her business, Kathleen's Florist's in Coal Clough Lane for over 50 years, died at the weekend after a short battle against cancer.

Her husband Mick said Kathleen 'lived for the shop' and loved being there.

"Her staff became like family and she loved being with the customers. It was her life. She had worked there since she was 19," he said.

The couple bought the business because they couldn't afford a house and the premises came with a flat. At the time it was a fruit and vegetable shop and they later bought the shop next door and started selling flowers.

It was to become one of the best known businesses in the town.

Mick said: "Kathleen's parents ran a fruit and veg shop, which also sold flowers off Accrington Road, so that's where she got the idea from."

Kathleen went to St Augustine's RC Primary and the former Paddock House schools. She and Mick shared the same birthday and Mick joked he was the 'grumpy one' and she was always smiling, chatty and would help anyone she could.

Kathleen always had a cheery word and time to chat with customers, despite the long and tiring days she spent grafting in the shop. But after a long day she always had time to cook or bake for her family.

She sold the florists in 2020 and the fruit and veg business last year.

A regular attender at St Mary Magdalene's RC Church in Burnley, Kathleen's funeral will be held there next Friday (March 11th) at 12-30pm.

The funeral cortege will leave Alderson and Horan funeral directors in Rossendale Road at 11-45am process along Kathleen's beloved Coal Clough Lane and people are invited to line the route their to pay their respects, a tradition that she herself started.

The family has been inundated with hundreds of messages and cards from people who knew Kathleen.

Mick added: "I would like to thank everyone for the messages, it does mean a lot to the family to know how well loved Kathleen was."