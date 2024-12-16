Homes For Pups: We join the RSPCA in searching for forever homes in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley for these two gorgeous dogs

By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:24 BST

These two beautiful dogs have been waiting for their forever homes for more than two years combined.

As part of our Homes For Pups campaign, we meet some gorgeous animals being cared for by rescues and looking for a permanent place to call home.

Today, we'd like to introduce you to Butters and Scooby, who are currently under the care of the RSPCA's Lancashire East Branch:

Scooby:

Amy Robinson, Animal Care Assistant at the RSPCA in Huncoat, with Butters. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Amy Robinson, Animal Care Assistant at the RSPCA in Huncoat, with Butters. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

What is his background?

Scooby came to the animal centre in July 2023 as his owner could no longer look after him.

Amy Robinson, an Animal Care Assistant for the branch, began fostering him one month later.

"He got very stressed in the kennels to the point where he broke his tail and had an arterial bleed, so it had to be amputated.

Scooby at the RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Scooby at the RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"He then came to me as a foster dog so his tail could heal. It wasn't healing in the kennels because he was still throwing himself around."

What's his personality like?

Amy describes Scooby as a "high-energy" Lurcher who loves to explore.

"He is a little bit anxious, but his anxiety comes across as hyper-excitability.

Scooby at the RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Scooby at the RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"But he is absolutely lovely. He is so affectionate and loves life."

What are his specific needs?

Scooby requires an owner willing to provide him with some training.

What is the best thing about Scooby?

The RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Amy loves "how cuddly he is.

"When we're at home after he's been out for his walk, he settles down, and he'll come and have a little snuggle next to me on the sofa."

What would be his ideal home?

"Scooby's perfect home would be adult-only because of how excited and bouncy he can be," said Amy.

He needs a patient owner who will help him thrive in training. Amy also believes he would settle best in a home with another dog who can model calm behaviour.

Butters at the RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Butters at the RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Butters:

What is her background?

A former hunting dog, Butters came into the animal centre in November 2023.

What's her personality like?

Amy called Butters "bubbly" and "playful."

"She loves life. She loves people [and] other dogs. She'll roll over at any chance that she's given if somebody gives her a fuss."

Amy added that Butters is "amazing with other dogs and thrives in their company."

What are her specific needs?

Butters will require a muzzle for walks and is having training as she is "high-energy" with a "high prey drive."

What is the best thing about Butters?

Everything is amazing about Butters," Amy said.

"She loves life so much. She wants to get stuck into everything.

"A lot of people are put off by Lurches, thinking they're not necessarily cuddly or don't have the same personality a small fluffy dog would. But giving Lurchers a chance is really important. They can be just as affectionate as any other dog. And more often than not, they are more affectionate because they love being with people. And in Butter's case, she loves people more than anything else in the world."

What would be her ideal home?

Amy said: "Butter's perfect home would be with somebody who enjoys going on adventures and walks.”

She is too excitable to live with young children but "she would be more than happy to live with another dog."

