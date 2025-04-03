Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They are the "garden dogs" kept outside during winter and then abandoned in spring.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Animal rescue Pendle Dogs fears numerous households will abandon the pets they have forced to live outside during the colder season as the weather warms up.

Manager Paula Knowles dubs these pets "garden dogs" whose owners put them outdoors due to unwanted behaviour that has resulted from being untrained, such as stealing food and destroying belongings. Paula says she took six phone calls in one day this week "from people begging us to take their dogs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It seems to be a trend to keep a dog in your garden. We always expect an influx of dogs as spring comes because people who have thrown them outside in winter want their gardens back. They replace the dog with bedding plants,” said Paula.

A puppy with an adoption scarf sits in a kennel. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

She adds that being confined to outdoor spaces harms the animal’s physical health and impacts their behaviour.

"It's not healthy. Some are escaping and can't handle the emotion of running free. It's an awful situation. We know they will not have been walked or spent time socialising. A lot of them will have soft pads because they've never been out of the garden. It's sad."

These animals usually require training, which delays the rehoming process, according to Paula, who said: "They get overexcited at the least bit of attention because they've never really had it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it legal to keep a dog outside?

It is legal to keep a dog outside, and the RSPCA has no authority to seize pets kept in this way. However, the charity urges anyone considering keeping their dogs outdoors because of behavioural problems to first talk to their vet to rule out any potential health issues. The charity also encourages people to seek support from a behavioural expert.

How does the plight of "garden dogs" impact animal sanctuaries?

Pendle Dogs said the problem adds to the pressures of caring for and rehoming surrendered pets, with vet bills mounting and a lack of new homes.

The Burnley Express is running a campaign, Homes For Pups, to support local rescues like Pendle Dogs in finding new homes for dumped, abused, and neglected pets.

To donate to Pendle Dogs, become a foster carer, or adopt a rescue, search for the organisation on Facebook or visit https://pendledogs.co.uk/

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.