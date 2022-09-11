Historic Burnley church chosen to host commemorative service to celebrate the life of the Queen
Burnley's historic St Peter's Church has been chosen to hold a special commemorative service marking the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
An invitation to the attend the service, on Saturday, September 17th at 11am, has been extended to the people of Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.
St Peter's is one of just four churches chosen by the Diocese of Blackburn to hold one of the special services two days before Her Majesty’s funeral.
The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley has been invited to attend along with other civic leaders.
Invitations have also been sent to local educational, commercial and charitable organisations. The service will focus on commemorating and giving thanks for the life of the late Queen.Speaking on behalf of the Church, the Rev. Paul Payton said: “ Once official representatives have been seated, we anticipate that there will be around 175 seats in church for members of the public.
"Seating will be on a first come first served basis.
"There will be overflow seating, if necessary, in the church school hall. In addition, the service will be live streamed, and this can be accessed through the Facebook page of St Peters."
The church will be open from 10am on the morning of the service.