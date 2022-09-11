An invitation to the attend the service, on Saturday, September 17th at 11am, has been extended to the people of Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

St Peter's is one of just four churches chosen by the Diocese of Blackburn to hold one of the special services two days before Her Majesty’s funeral.

The life Her Majesty is to be celebrated in a special service at Burnley's St Peter's Church

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley has been invited to attend along with other civic leaders.

Invitations have also been sent to local educational, commercial and charitable organisations. The service will focus on commemorating and giving thanks for the life of the late Queen.Speaking on behalf of the Church, the Rev. Paul Payton said: “ Once official representatives have been seated, we anticipate that there will be around 175 seats in church for members of the public.

"Seating will be on a first come first served basis.

"There will be overflow seating, if necessary, in the church school hall. In addition, the service will be live streamed, and this can be accessed through the Facebook page of St Peters."

St Peter's Church in Burnley has been chosen to host a commemorative service to mark the life of the Queen two days before her funeral