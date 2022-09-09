Thousands of people, young and old, came out to welcome the much-loved monarch as she made her way around the town.

Joined by the Duke of Edinburgh and HRH the Prince of Wales, the Queen spent time at Weavers’ Triangle and Victoria Mill before heading off to the UCLan/Burnley College Campus in Princess Way and then Turf Moor.

Can you spot any familiar faces in the photos below?

1. ROYAL VISIT 2012 The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales visit Slater Terrace in Burnley. Photo Ben Parsons Photo: Ben Parsons Photo Sales

2. ROYAL VISIT 2012 HRH The Queen on a visit to Burnley. Photo: GEORGIE BREWSTER Photo Sales

