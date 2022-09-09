Queen Elizabeth II: Crowd shots from when Her Majesty The Queen last visited Burnley in 2012
It was a memorable day for so many when Her Majesty The Queen visited Burnley in 2012 as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
By John Deehan
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:18 pm
Thousands of people, young and old, came out to welcome the much-loved monarch as she made her way around the town.
Joined by the Duke of Edinburgh and HRH the Prince of Wales, the Queen spent time at Weavers’ Triangle and Victoria Mill before heading off to the UCLan/Burnley College Campus in Princess Way and then Turf Moor.
Can you spot any familiar faces in the photos below?
