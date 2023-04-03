Here's a look at the completed mural helping to transform Padiham town centre
Work has finished on a stunning mural in Padiham town centre.
By Laura Longworth
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:10 BST
Artist Chris Butcher has completed his colourful artwork to the Padiham Gable in Church Street.
It is inspired by the old trams that used to run through the town and incorporates designs from Gawthorpe Hall textile collection.
The Gable Arts Project is part of a mission to regenerate the town while bringing its vibrant history to life.