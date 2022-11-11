Here are five fun places in Burnley for young people to keep themselves entertained

4. Space Youth Bus

The Space Youth Bus offers free support and fun activities to people aged seven to 20. It currently operates in Burnley Wood on Wednesdays and Stoneyholme on Fridays, and travels to a new area in need every five weeks. It offers arts, crafts, games, sports activities, computers with free internet access, iPads and game consoles, as well as advice about anything from homework and jobs to alcohol, drugs and sexual and mental health. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

