Here are five fun places in Burnley for young people to keep themselves entertained

See our photo gallery for more details about five fun places in Burnley where children and teens can socialise and stay active.
1. Active Streets
Active Streets is delivering a variety of community activities to help tackle anti-social behaviour. It is currently delivering: Saturday football matches at Prairie Sports Village from 7pm to 9pm for young people aged 14 and older. The project is also offering sports and physical activities to youngsters living in the Gannow Ward area of town, thanks to funding from Gannow BIG Local. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)
2. Prairie Sports Village
The Prairie Sports Village is a £2.5 million facility designed to offer a premier sporting experience to all. The complex is home to Burnley’s first purpose-built golf driving range and is home to a professional golf academy, alongside two FA approved 3G floodlit football pitches, mini golf and short game practice area. It also boasts Pendle Hill views and Sky Sports in its 1955 Kitchen & Bar. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
3. St Peters Centre, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
St Peter's Centre in Burnley has an array of sports and equipment. It features a 25-metre pool and training pool, a gym with Synrgy 360 equipment and free weights, two glass-back squash courts, a dedicated cycling studio, dance studio and two sports halls. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Space Youth Bus
The Space Youth Bus offers free support and fun activities to people aged seven to 20. It currently operates in Burnley Wood on Wednesdays and Stoneyholme on Fridays, and travels to a new area in need every five weeks. It offers arts, crafts, games, sports activities, computers with free internet access, iPads and game consoles, as well as advice about anything from homework and jobs to alcohol, drugs and sexual and mental health. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
