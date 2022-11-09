Here are nine leisure centres, youth groups and play centres in Pendle for youngsters to keep themselves entertained

See our photo gallery for more details about nine leisure centres, youth groups and play centres in Pendle where for children and teens to socialise and stay active.
1. Giddy Kippers in Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Youngsters will have a blast at Giddy Kippers Party and Play Centre in Turner Road, Nelson. The purpose-built three-storey structure has a climbing wall, four-lane astra slide, monkey bars, balance beams, splat pad, ball bounce, spiral tube slide, and a double aerial slide runways.
2. Colne Youth Action Group
Colne Youth Action Group in Byron Road is helping to tackle antisocial behaviour by offering free activities like cricket, football, and martial arts. It is also home to Trawden Youth Club. The team received funding from the Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden (left) earlier this year to expand their facilities.
3. West Craven Sports Centre in Barnoldswick. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
West Craven Sports Centre in Kelbrook Road, Barnoldswick, offers children’s classes like swimming and basketball, as well as a Teen Gym for 13-15 year olds. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Seedhill Athletics and Fitness Centre
Seedhill Athletics and Fitness Centre, in Surrey Road, Nelson, helps keep youngsters fit and healthy with its teen gym for 13 to 15-year-olds and its athletics track, which can be used by eight to 12-year-olds if they are accompanied by an adult.
