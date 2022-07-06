Those are Elsie Moore’s secrets to a long life. And they must work, as this remarkable lady has just celebrated her 105th birthday.

Elsie has been living at MHA Belvedere Manor in Colne for seven years and was treated to a special party complete with birthday banners and balloons to get everyone in the party spirit.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colne's Elsie Moore with her telegram from the Queen she received to mark her 105th birthday

Along from staff members and residents, Elsie was joined by her daughter and grandchildren to celebrate her special day

Elsie said: “I feel no different to when I was 104, but I am very thankful to the staff, especially the activity coordinators at the home, for organising the party for me.

“I really enjoyed the day and having my friends and family around me made it extra special. For me the secret to a long life is to not be afraid to put in the hard work and have a loving family around you.”

Praising Elsie as being ‘very switched on’ activity co-ordinator Leanne Harredence said: “Elsie is really good, she is very switched on and was overwhelmed with her party.

Elsie Moore is in party mood for her 105th birthday

“She really enjoyed the day and towards the evening she was very tired and kept asking her family when they were going to leave! She received plenty of cards and, of course, a telegram from The Queen which put a huge smile on her face.

“Everyone really enjoyed the day and it was nice to see all the residents and staff members having a really good time.”