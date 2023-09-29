This Burnley animal lover never imagined celebrating his dog’s birthday would help take his career to the next level.

But when Angelo Musso baked a special cake for his golden poodle Gio’s big day and shared it with his friends’ pups, it went down a treat and inspired him to offer other pet owners in the area a slice of his p-awesome idea.

That’s when the 28-year-old, who owns Gio’s Bakery, decided to start making and selling personalised pup-friendly cakes, cupcakes and chocolates, in addition to healthy and natural dry treats like dental sticks.

“I was getting a dog last year and wanted to make sure I could give him the best diet possible so I started making dry dog treats with natural ingredients and no preservatives.

Angelo Musso with his golden poodle, Gio, who helped to inspire his Burnley bakery.

"When it was his birthday, I thought, ‘I’ll make him a cake’.

"He absolutely loved it, so I gave some to my friends’ dogs and they loved it, too. I thought, ‘Maybe I’m onto something here’."

One-year-old Gio was also the perfect inspiration for his business’ name.

One of the cakes for dogs made by Angelo Musso at Gio's Bakery in Burnley.

"He’s the best dog. I called him Gio because it is a nickname for Angelo and it is Sicilian tradition to name your first son after yourself.”

Since it launched in February, the business has been a hit, with the cakes soon becoming best-sellers and even being sold at Rawes Grazing in Padiham and Mason’s Creations at Rawtenstall Market.

"The pup cakes sell out every week. We have had nothing but great reviews. To look at them, you wouldn’t think they’re for dogs. They look like normal cakes.”

For Angelo, Gio’s Bakery is a culmination of his greatest loves, allowing him to promote a healthy active lifestyle for dogs by creating treats that provide health benefits, such as for their skin, coats and dental hygiene.

Some of the pup-cakes made by Angelo Musso at Gio's Bakery in Burnley.

"Animals are my passion, especially dogs. When I was younger, I volunteered in dog sanctuaries in Thailand and Sicily. When I came home, I wanted to work with animals but the jobs you can get in the UK weren’t what I wanted to do.

"I also love cooking and baking, and enjoy helping educate people about what is and isn’t healthy and meeting customers and their dogs. So all my passions have collided together.”