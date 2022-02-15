Gifted singer (17) who is a regular performer at Burnley wine bar raises £750 at charity cabaret night

At just 17 Jodie already has an army of fans thanks to her regular performances in Burnley wine bar The Corkhouse.

She organised and hosted the cabaret night at at Burnley' s Kestrel Suite which also featured a dance and gymnastic display and a raffle to boost the total raised.

And two members of the audience donated £50 each as a show of appreciation for Jodie's talent and effort.

Jodie Woods (third from left) with members of her family at the start of the charity cabaret night she organised for Pendleside Hospice

Jodie regularly appears at the Corkhouse in Hammerton Street with her pianist Liam Robinson who is known as 'piano man.'

A second year musical theatre student at Manchester College Shena Simon campus, Jodie has set her sights on a career in the West End as a professional singer or actor and she is preparing to start university in London in September.