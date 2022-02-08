Teen singer (17) who has captured army of fans at Burnley wine bar to host charity cabaret night
A talented singer, who has won herself an army of fans thanks to her regular performances in a Burnley wine bar, is to host a charity cabaret night.
Jodie Woods (17) will perform live at the event this Saturday (February 12th) at Burnley' s Kestrel Suite.
In aid of Pendleside Hospice, the cabaret will also feature a dance and gymnastic display. Jodie has also organised a raffle to boost the total raised.
Jodie regularly appears at the Corkhouse wine bar in Hammerton Street with her pianist Liam Robinson who is known as 'piano man.'
A second year musical theatre student at Manchester College Shena Simon campus, Jodie has set her sights on a career in the West End as a professional singer or actor and she is preparing to start university in London in September.
A former pupil at Ightenhill Primary School Jodie went on to become deputy head girl at Burnley High School where she credits her teachers for giving her the confidence to audition for drama college.
Jodie said: " This has set me up for a promising future so I can’t thank that school enough.
" In my first year of college I got a distinction* and am on track to receive a triple distinction* this year. "
Tickets for the cabaret night are £5 on the door or by going to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cabaret-night-tickets-244281451397?aff=ebdssbdestsearch