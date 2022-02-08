Jodie Woods (17) will perform live at the event this Saturday (February 12th) at Burnley' s Kestrel Suite.

In aid of Pendleside Hospice, the cabaret will also feature a dance and gymnastic display. Jodie has also organised a raffle to boost the total raised.

Jodie regularly appears at the Corkhouse wine bar in Hammerton Street with her pianist Liam Robinson who is known as 'piano man.'

Musical theatre student Jodie Woods has a bright future ahead of her and she is still only 17

A second year musical theatre student at Manchester College Shena Simon campus, Jodie has set her sights on a career in the West End as a professional singer or actor and she is preparing to start university in London in September.

A former pupil at Ightenhill Primary School Jodie went on to become deputy head girl at Burnley High School where she credits her teachers for giving her the confidence to audition for drama college.

Jodie said: " This has set me up for a promising future so I can’t thank that school enough.

" In my first year of college I got a distinction* and am on track to receive a triple distinction* this year. "

Jodie performing at The Corkhouse wine bar in Burnley with pianist Liam Robinson